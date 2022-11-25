Insider Selling: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO Sells $1,162,720.44 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $1,162,720.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,929 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65.

On Tuesday, November 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,564.70.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $894.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.