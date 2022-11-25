Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $102,112.02 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,361 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $17,829.10.
- On Monday, September 19th, Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50.
Upwork Price Performance
Upwork stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $39.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.
Upwork Company Profile
Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.
