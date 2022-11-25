Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $102,112.02 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,361 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $17,829.10.

On Monday, September 19th, Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50.

Upwork Price Performance

Upwork stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $39.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Upwork by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

