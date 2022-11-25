Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.07. 2,925,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average of $132.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $415.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,860,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

