Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $175,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,879.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yelp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of YELP stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27.

Get Yelp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Yelp

Several research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.