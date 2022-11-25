Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett Sells 11,855 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of INSM opened at $18.37 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

