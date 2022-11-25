Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $22.14

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $21.58. Intapp shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Intapp Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Insider Activity at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,375,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,375,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $80,741.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,657.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,361 shares of company stock worth $1,505,158. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

