Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 25,158 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,333 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after acquiring an additional 686,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in GSK by 50.4% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

