Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 87,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

