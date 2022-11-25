Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.13% of National Health Investors worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in National Health Investors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,971,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.86. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

