Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

