Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $75,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 588,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 52,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.8% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 220,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.