Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.41. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

