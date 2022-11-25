Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3 %

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average is $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

