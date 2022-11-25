Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.