Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.81. 20,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

