Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 33,755 First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:EKG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:EKG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 33.76% of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSEARCA EKG opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $21.60.
