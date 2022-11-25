Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 1.32% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 379.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 228.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 38.7% during the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

