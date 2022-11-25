Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,466 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PECO stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

