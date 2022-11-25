Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Intel stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

