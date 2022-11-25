Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $104.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 145.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.