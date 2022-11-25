Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after buying an additional 255,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

