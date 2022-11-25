International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of International Business Machines worth $331,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

