International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Price Target Raised to GBX 240

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 240 ($2.84) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 370 ($4.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.42) price objective on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.96) price objective on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of IDS opened at GBX 243.30 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 935.77.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

