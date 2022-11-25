International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.89. 33,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 7,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPCFF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 160 to SEK 155 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.