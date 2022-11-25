Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 1,246 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,211,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

