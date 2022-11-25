Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1,252.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $344.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

