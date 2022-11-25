Intrua Financial LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTE opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

