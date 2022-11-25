Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $552.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

