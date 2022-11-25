Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Viant Technology (DSP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP):

11/16/2022 – Viant Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $7.00.

11/15/2022 – Viant Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $6.00.

11/10/2022 – Viant Technology was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

11/10/2022 – Viant Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Viant Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

10/18/2022 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Viant Technology Price Performance

DSP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,688. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $232.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 28.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

