IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Acquires A$177,820.00 in Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Rating) insider Peter Warne purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.89 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$177,820.00 ($117,761.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57.

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops autonomous timekeeping software under the subscription license model.

