IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $175,759,000. Boston Partners raised its position in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,380,000 after buying an additional 348,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 0.6 %

IQV traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.00. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IQVIA

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.