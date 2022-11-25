Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 210.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 69,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 4,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,923. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

