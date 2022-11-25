Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $777,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. 27,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

