Ironwood Investment Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,451,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,422,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Azenta Trading Down 0.8 %

About Azenta

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $58.04. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.