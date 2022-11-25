IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Plans Annual Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, November 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IRS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 16,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.27 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 93.01% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

