iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.31. 6,824,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15.

