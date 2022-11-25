iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 193.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

