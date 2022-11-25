iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Gold Trust worth $88,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $997,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,469,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.22. 10,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

