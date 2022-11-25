iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,299 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $36,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

