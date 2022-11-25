iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,645 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.24 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.