iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,025,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 89,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15.

