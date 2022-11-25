iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commerce Bank owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $116,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.98. The company had a trading volume of 57,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,277. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

