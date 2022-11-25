iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,474. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

