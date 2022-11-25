iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,997 shares.The stock last traded at $254.95 and had previously closed at $254.26.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

