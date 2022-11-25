IWG (LON:IWG) Shares Down 1.2%

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.95 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 163.30 ($1.93). 542,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,306,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.25 ($1.95).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IWG. Barclays reduced their target price on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on IWG from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 255 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

IWG Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.04.

Insider Activity

IWG Company Profile

In other IWG news, insider Mark Dixon purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £1,260,000 ($1,489,890.03).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

