Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.25-5.65 EPS.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
JACK opened at $71.95 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.
Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 32.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
