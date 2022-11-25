Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.25-5.65 EPS.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $71.95 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

