Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) dropped 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 9,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 19,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Jazz Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Jazz Resources Company Profile



Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship property is the Vila Nova gold exploration and development project located in Amapa, Brazil. It also holds interests in the Teddy Glacier property located in the Revelstoke mining district and the Spider property located in the Camborne mining district of British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

