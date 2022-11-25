Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMGO. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %
IMGO stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.75.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
