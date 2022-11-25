Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMGO. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %

IMGO stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

About Imago BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

