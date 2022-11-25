Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enel in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Enel’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.18) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($9.95) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Enel Trading Down 0.2 %

About Enel

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Enel has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

