Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 32.1% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.57 million and $80,614.07 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,506.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010347 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040287 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00236027 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02914637 USD and is down -13.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $69,326.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

